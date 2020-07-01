UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber, PCSH Ink MoU For Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:28 AM

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Pakistan Cultural Society Hamburg (PCSH) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Pakistan Cultural Society Hamburg (PCSH) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and President PCSH Abid Aslam signed the MoU document on behalf of their respective organizations. According to the signed document, LCCI will disseminate among all its members, the information about various services offered by PCSH and the ways in which it can benefit the members. PCSH will offer its advice and expertise in promotion of exports by the members of LCCI to Germany. LCCI and PCSH will also jointly hold relevant seminars, workshops and conferences to apprise the business community about the ways in which the services offered by PCSH can be utilized to get more penetration into Germany market.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that Germany is one of the biggest and lucrative markets in Europe. Pakistani business community should explore greatest number of opportunities. He added that Germany and Pakistan have good diplomatic relations and these ties are well reflected in two way trade.

Germany is also one of the top trading partners of Pakistan but there is a lot of room for expanding two-way trade.

He said that Pakistan has a lot to offer to German Investors, particularly in the areas of mega infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Pakistan has a very vibrant and growing Information Technology sector which offers a tremendous room for Joint Ventures between two countries.

He added that market Intelligence Reports can serve as a good tool to know about the potential areas of a country. These reports would apprise them about the potential products and the potential trade partners in German market.

LCCI President was of the view that strong liaison between Chambers of Commerce & Industry and business institutions of the two countries would definitely enhance the mutual trade volume.

President of PCSH Abid Aslam informed the LCCI office-bearers that PCSH would open a "Pakistani Culture Center" in Hamburg City to promote Pakistan's Culture and to resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis in Germany.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid, Executive Committee Member Shahzad Aslam also spoke on the occasion.

