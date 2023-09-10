Lahore Child Festival from Sept 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Aiming to protect the academic future of our young stars, the Children library Complex (CLC) will organise a two-day Child Festival in which public and private child students will participate, official sources told APP on Sunday.

The festival would be organised on September 12-13, they said adding that the event was being held with the collaboration of the British Council, Khawarzmi Science Society and Government College University (GCU).

Noted educationist Professor Dr. Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori told APP that various educational and scientific activities on this festival would help strengthen the outlook of our future generation.

"Our child students are a symbol of bright future and basis for sustained national development," he said adding, the festival would help envision children in the new era of digitalization.