Lahore city admin arrests 35 profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The city administration's price control magistrates Saturday got arrested 35 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

A spokesperson for the city administration said that magistrates also imposed over Rs 98,500 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected 380 points and found 72 violations and also registered 32 cases against profiteers.

He said that the magistrates had been activated in city to ensure commodities' sale on controlled prices during month of Ramazan.