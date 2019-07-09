Lahore City admin retrieves public parks in Model Town

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration during its drive against encroachments and land grabbing retrieved two public parks in front of PML-N party secretariat in the Model Town area here on Tuesday.

According to DC office sources, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha supervised the operation.

Special Anti Encroachment Squad demolished illegally structures from the area around 180 Block H. Meanwhile, two power generators, chairs, cables, barbed wires and other equipment also were seized. Both retrieved public parks, private grid station and waiting area were also sealed by the Town Administration.

DC Saleha Saeed also instructed the ACs to continue crack down against encroachments.