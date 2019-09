(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, strong earthquake tremors were felt in many cities of Punjab including the provincial capital on Tuesday.

The 5.8 magnitude quake lasted for 10 seconds. However, no injuries or damage were reported from any part of the provincial capital.

Cities where tremors were felt included Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, Multan and other parts of the Punjab.