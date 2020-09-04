UrduPoint.com
Lahore City Receives Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:54 PM

The city on Friday received heavy-to-moderate rain, which started in the morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The city on Friday received heavy-to-moderate rain, which started in the morning.

Weather experts says the spell was likely to continue during the next couple of days.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 28 and 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

The weather experts forecast that monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A westerly wave was present over northwestern parts of the country.

Rain-thundershowers were expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan.

Isolated rain-thundershowers were expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Khanewal. Heavy falls were expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara, according to the forecast.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in most parts of the province including Islamabad (AP 115mm, Z/P 25mm, Golra 23mm, Bokra 22mm, Saidpur 19mm), Kasur 95mm, Bhawalnagar 78mm, Lahore (A/P 70mm, City 48mm), Chakwal 46mm, Sargodha 33mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 32mm, Chaklala 27mm), Hafizabad 29mm, Joharabad 26mm, Attock 20mm, Sahiwal 16mm, Murree 14mm, Sialkot 9mm, Jehlum 8mm, Bhawalpur (A/P 07), Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal 6, Noorpur Thal 4, Toba Tek Singh 3, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Khanewal 1mm.

