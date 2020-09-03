Lahore city receives rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Various areas of the Punjab capital received light rain which turned weather pleasant on Thursday.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating north-eastern parts of the country and a westerly wave is present over North-western parts.

According to the Meteorological department, more rain-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan. Isolated rain-thundershowers are also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan and Khanewal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 30 degrees centigradeand 26 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Thursday.