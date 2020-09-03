UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore City Receives Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:39 PM

Lahore city receives rain

Various areas of the Punjab capital received light rain which turned weather pleasant on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Various areas of the Punjab capital received light rain which turned weather pleasant on Thursday.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating north-eastern parts of the country and a westerly wave is present over North-western parts.

According to the Meteorological department, more rain-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Khushab, Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan. Isolated rain-thundershowers are also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan and Khanewal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the city as 30 degrees centigradeand 26 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Thursday.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Attock From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

41 minutes ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders to Discuss Trade, Projects ..

2 minutes ago

India Urges China to Resolve Border Dispute Via Di ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader demands resources rehabilitation

2 minutes ago

US trade gap surges to $63.6 bn in July on jump in ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority to start one-windo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.