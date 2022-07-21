UrduPoint.com

Lahore City Receives Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 11:06 PM

The city on Thursday received moderate to heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides lowering the humidity level

The city on Thursday received moderate to heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant besides lowering the humidity level.

Some low-lying areas were inundated due to rain while traffic on roads was also affected due to rainwater.

During the past 24 hours, Tajpura area received maximum 238 mm rain while other areas included: Rainfall (mm): Airport 197, Mughalpura 174, Nakhuda Chowk 159, Paniwala Talab 158, Lakshmi Chowk 143, Gulshan Ravi 128, Johar Town 124, Farrukhabad 119, Nishtar Town, Upper Mall 116, Samanabad 88 Wasa Head Office 76, City 69, and Iqbal Town received 63mm rain.

Meanwhile the district administration remained busy in the field to drain rainwater and clear roads for traffic. MCL, WASA and LWMC took part in the rescue operation. Commissioner Lahore Division Cap. (R) Muhammad Usman issued directions for water drainage to the departments.

All the hospitals were directed to keep clear entire premises of the hospitals.

However, Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha alerted the line departments to remain vigilant in the wake of possible threat of more rains. He also asked the officers to remain active in the field and ensure relief and rescue operation. He directed to keep control room at the DC office functional to monitor activities.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has also directed the district administrations of the city and other districts to remain alert during the recent rains forecast. He said all necessary resources be utilized to drain out water from low lying areas. He also urged the elected representatives to monitor rescue operations.

The Met. department has also predicted more rains during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.

