Lahore City security plan finalised for Muharram

The Punjab Police Operations Wing has finalised a security plan for the city for the month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Police Operations Wing has finalised a security plan for the city for the month of Muharram

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan said that six SPs, 36 DSPs, 84 inspectors and 15,000 policemen would perform duties while police in civvies would also be deputed at sensitive points.

He said that Majalis and mourning processions have been divided in A, B and C categories with regard to sensitivity as 5,235 Majalis have been placed in A category, 3,471 in B and 1,154 majalis in C category by the police.

Similarly, 610 mourning processions in A, 454 in B and 55 processions were placed in C category, he added.

He said that volunteers would also perform duties during Muharram.

The DIG Operations said that the city police would ensure foolproof security for all mourning processions and gatherings in the Islamic month of Muharram.

He said the police officers should maintain constant liaison with members of the peace committees, religious leaders of all sects including Shia community and licence-holders of Majalis to ensure peace and law and order in the provincial metropolis.

He directed the officers to ensure implementation on Sound System Act, along with timely start and conclusion of Majalis and other events.

"Search and sweep operations, geo-tagging, picketing, and checking of tents was being ensured," he said.

The DIG said that construction of bunkers at the rooftops of Imambargahs, installation of walkthrough gates, and CCTV cameras along with provision of metal detectors for search purposes should be ensured well before start of Muharram.

Ashfaq Khan said that three-layer security would be provided to the participants in the main mourning processions of Ashura.

The processions and other programmes of Muharram would be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities.

Strict action will be initiated against distribution of any kind of hate material and wall-chalking based on sectarianism, he added.