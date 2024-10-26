'Lahore Clean Mission' making significant progress: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Lahore Clean Mission is making significant progress.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has been actively monitoring field operations and visiting various areas of Allama Iqbal zone to assess cleanliness conditions and administrative measures. He visited Johar Town, Shahpur Multan Road, Pine Villas, and surrounding areas.

During the visit, the DC assessed cleanliness and other administrative measures in Johar Town. He received a briefing from the Assistant Commissioner of the Allama Iqbal zone regarding ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness arrangements. The district administration is committed to enhancing sanitary conditions throughout the area.

In addition, stringent monitoring of essential goods prices is being conducted, ensuring they remain controlled. Teams have successfully thwarted an attempt by land grabbers to encroach on a vacant plot, which was reported to the DC.

DC Syed Musa Raza instructed continuous supervision of cleanliness measures, emphasizing that providing relief to the public is a top priority for the Chief Minister. He called for improved administrative efforts to achieve the goals of the Chief Minister's mission.

He reiterated the importance of ongoing and rigorous monitoring of essential goods prices, stating that price gougers would not be tolerated.

He directed that land grabbers should be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

During another visit along Shahpur Multan Road, he inspected cleanliness efforts, urging Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers to enhance their cleaning systems. He also met with dengue workers in Pine Villas to review ongoing activities related to dengue prevention.

A detailed briefing indicated that there has been a significant decrease in dengue cases, attributed to the closure of air conditioners and coolers. The DC emphasized the need for effective identification and elimination of both indoor and outdoor dengue larvae, stating that any negligence regarding dengue control would not be tolerated.

In light of the changing weather, he urged District Health Officers to conduct strict evaluations of dengue surveillance efforts in the field. Additionally, he checked the quality of tiles in Pine Villas, noting that quality control is essential in the Lahore Development Plan.

The DC assured that all efforts are being made to provide the public with comprehensive facilities, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for the residents of Lahore.