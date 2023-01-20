Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) wins Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship

UrduPoint.com

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) won All Pakistan 10th HEC Inter-varsity Netball Women Championship 2022-23 after defeating University of Punjab team in a thrilling final match played in Dr AQ Khan ground of The University of Faisalabad, here on Friday

Institute of business Management Karachi stood 3rd in the competition.

Former captain / coach of Pakistani national handball team Naseer Ahmad was the chief guest.

He congratulated the winner team and appreciated the talent and sport spirit of young athletes.

He also congratulated the management of The University of Faisalabad on successfully organizing this mega event.

Winner team awarded with trophy and cash prize of Rs.70,000 while runner up and third position holder were awarded trophies and cash prizes of Rs 56,000 and Rs 42,000 respectively.

