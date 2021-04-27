Lahore Commissioner warns of curfew if Coronavirus continues to rise

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that Army and Police is likely to take administrative control of the city after 6 pm due to increase in Coronavirus cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Commissioner Capt (retired) Mohammad Usman has warned that curfew could be imposed if Coronavirus cases continued to rise.

The Commissioner said that the city’s district authorities would not have any other option instead of imposing a curfew in such situations.

“The district administration has many options one of which include imposition of curfew,” said the commissioner while addressing a press conference in Lahore. Deputy Commissioner, CCPO Lahore and army officers were also there.

The Commissioner said they had issued a notification for closure of markets after 6 pm, pointing out that joint teams would hold a flag march in the city to ensure that the government’s restrictions were being followed in the markets.

Deputy Commissioner also spoke on the occasion, saying that Coronavirus was hitting the city hard and the health system was under huge pressure. He warned the people to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety SOPs strictly.

“If people cooperate everything is position,” said the DC, adding that SOPs were the best ways to control the spreading virus.

The commissioner said that 50 per cent of staff in offices would be allowed to work from the business premises, pointing out that the companies which were found violating the order would face legal action.

The hotels, the commissioner said, would not be allowed to offer dine-in services and the same would follow the restaurants.

He said that eateries would not be allowed to let customers even eat inside their parked vehicles. He informed the media that law enforcement agencies would hold a flag march in Lahore after 4 pm on a daily basis.

He stated that inter-city transport services were banned till further orders, pointing out that traffic in areas where micro smart lockdowns were imposed would be brought to zero.

The Commissioner warned the citizens that anyone who would not wear a mask would go to jail, pointing out that all those who said there was no Coronav would also be thrown behind bars.

The Sources said that all the major roads throughout the city would be blocked and no one would be allowed to leave their houses unnecessarily.

For emergencies, ID cards would be shown to the law enforcement agencies while the government employees would be able to continue their activities by showing their office card.