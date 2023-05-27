Lahore completes 99pc wheat procurement target

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Saturday that the provincial capital had completed wheat procurement target up to 99 per cent.

He was presiding over a meeting here, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Arshad Bhatti and others.

He said that more teams should be deputed in Kasur and wheat procurement target should be completed.

The commissioner said every district should prepare its 'land bag' as per the direction of caretaker Punjab chief minister.

He also sought a report from all DCs regarding difference between DC and market prices.