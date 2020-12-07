Lahore Corps Commander meets CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan held a farewell meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

Chief Minister paid tribute to the services of Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan as Lahore Corps Commander and expressed good wishes for his future responsibilities, stated a handout issued here.

The CM said the nation was proud of the Armed Forces for writing new history of maintaining peace in the country with their precious sacrifices in the line of duty. Peace has been restored with precious sacrifices of the martyrs,he said.

He also appreciated the excellent support extended by Forces during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that public welfare work was done successfully through best coordination between the government and military leadership.