Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) In the latest rankings of the world's most polluted cities, New Delhi claimed the top spot, with Lahore, Pakistan, close behind in second place.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded alarming levels, with New Delhi reaching 1267 and Lahore at 644, underscoring the severity of the air pollution crisis in the region.

The worsening smog situation has significantly impacted road travel in Punjab. Motorways Police spokesperson confirmed that various major highways, including the M-2, M-3, M-4, and M-5 motorways, were closed at multiple points to all types of traffic due to low visibility. Specifically, sections of Motorway M-2 between Lahore and Sheikhupura, Motorway M-4 from Lahore to Darkhana, and Motorway M-11 to Sialkot were shut down.

“The motorways are closed to ensure public safety and secure travel,” stated the spokesperson, advising travelers to prioritize daytime travel during the smog season and to use fog lights when night travel is unavoidable.

The persistent smog has disrupted more than just transportation. Educational institutions across Punjab are set to remain closed, with private institutions directed to transfer half of their staff to online shifts to reduce outdoor exposure.

In addition, the Lahore authorities have started taking action against vehicles contributing to pollution.

The Dolphin Force has initiated a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, further reflecting the government’s commitment to tackling air pollution.

The issue is not confined to Punjab alone, as parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also grappling with increased levels of smog. With the deteriorating air quality across these regions, the authorities are urging residents to limit outdoor activities, especially during early morning and evening hours when smog levels are highest.