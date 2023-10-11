Lahore Dental Hospital to offer modern facilities to patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram has unveiled plans to provide state-of-the-art

facilities to patients in need of artificial teeth at the Lahore Dental Hospital.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Prosthodontics Department's revamping

project on Wednesday.

Dr Akram highlighted the hospital's vital role in Pakistan's healthcare landscape, where it currently serves over 1,200 patients daily, making it the country's largest treatment facility. To streamline administrative matters, a board of Directors has been swiftly established.

In addition, Dr Akram issued directives to ensure the hospital's renovation progresses as scheduled.

Prior to this announcement, the minister visited various sections of the Dental Hospital, inspecting ongoing patient treatments and inquiring about their experiences.

During the visit, a meeting was convened to discuss the hospital's upgrade, administrative enhancements, and details of upcoming development projects.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Additional Secretary Medical education of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Hafiz Muhammad Wasim, Principal of De'Montmorency College of Dentistry Professor Dr Muhammad Waheed-ul-Hameed, MS Dental Hospital Lahore Dr Hafiz Shakir Mahmood, and other members.