Open Menu

Lahore Dental Hospital To Offer Modern Facilities To Patients

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Lahore Dental Hospital to offer modern facilities to patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram has unveiled plans to provide state-of-the-art

facilities to patients in need of artificial teeth at the Lahore Dental Hospital.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Prosthodontics Department's revamping

project on Wednesday.

Dr Akram highlighted the hospital's vital role in Pakistan's healthcare landscape, where it currently serves over 1,200 patients daily, making it the country's largest treatment facility. To streamline administrative matters, a board of Directors has been swiftly established.

In addition, Dr Akram issued directives to ensure the hospital's renovation progresses as scheduled.

Prior to this announcement, the minister visited various sections of the Dental Hospital, inspecting ongoing patient treatments and inquiring about their experiences.

During the visit, a meeting was convened to discuss the hospital's upgrade, administrative enhancements, and details of upcoming development projects.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Additional Secretary Medical education of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Hafiz Muhammad Wasim, Principal of De'Montmorency College of Dentistry Professor Dr Muhammad Waheed-ul-Hameed, MS Dental Hospital Lahore Dr Hafiz Shakir Mahmood, and other members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab Visit

Recent Stories

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

18 seconds ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

14 minutes ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

15 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

23 minutes ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

47 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

1 hour ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

1 hour ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

1 hour ago
 Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

2 hours ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan