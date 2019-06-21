- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Lahore Developement Authority asks Punjab Safe City Authority to complete its projects soon
Lahore Developement Authority Asks Punjab Safe City Authority To Complete Its Projects Soon
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:12 PM
Lahore Developement Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam has asked the Punjab Safe City Authority to finish its incomplete projects on priority basis
DG further asked the PSCA that after completing their ongoing projects and infrastructure in the provincial capital, complete all the roads' reparing work which was left incomplete.
In this regard an official intimation letter was issued to the Punjab Safe City Authority with the instruction of expediting the road works in Lahore.