Lahore Developement Authority orders for mutual transfer of two officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Lahore Developement Authority (LDA) Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqaleet Meer on Wednesday ordered for mutual transfer of two officers.

Accoding to a spokesman for the LDA, Deputy Director (Law) Waqas Baig has been transferred from Directorate of Law Supreme Court and High Court section to Directorate of Administration whereas Assistant Director (Law) Ali Usman was transferred from Directorate of Administration to Directorate of Law Supreme Court and High Court section.