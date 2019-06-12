Lahore Developement Authority Orders For Mutual Transfer Of Two Officers
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:10 PM
Lahore Developement Authority (LDA) Additional Director General (Headquarters) Farqaleet Meer on Wednesday ordered for mutual transfer of two officers
Accoding to a spokesman for the LDA, Deputy Director (Law) Waqas Baig has been transferred from Directorate of Law Supreme Court and High Court section to Directorate of Administration whereas Assistant Director (Law) Ali Usman was transferred from Directorate of Administration to Directorate of Law Supreme Court and High Court section.