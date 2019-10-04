Lahore Development Authority aquad demolishes illegal infrastructure in City

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing on Friday demolished illegal infrastructure, constructed at Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad and Ferozpur Road

According to an LDA spokesperson, the squad demolished illegally constructed buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi plot No 9 block-G, Samnabad Plot No 6 Block-A and plot No 164 block-N.

The LDA squad also demolished illegally constructed commercial buildings near Kahna flyover besides an under-constructed building near Langer Phatak Ferozpur Road.