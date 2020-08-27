UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Arranges Seminar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:04 PM

Lahore Development Authority arranges seminar

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday arranged a stakeholders' seminar for seeking suggestions, input and objection from the general public regarding Land Use Regulations formulated under the already notified Land Use Rules 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday arranged a stakeholders' seminar for seeking suggestions, input and objection from the general public regarding Land Use Regulations formulated under the already notified Land Use Rules 2020.

The seminar was attended by people from various walks of life, including town planners, housing scheme developers, businessmen, architectures, lawyers and journalists. During the seminar, the general public gave their suggestions on the draft of Land Use Regulations.

On the occasion, LDA Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood assured the participants that their suggestions, concerns and objections will be presented before the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority.

He expressed determination and resolve to implement the commercialization policy ina planned and systematic manner with the inclusion of stakeholders' suggestions so that commercialneeds of the public may be addressed.

