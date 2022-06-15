UrduPoint.com

Lahore Development Authority Auctions 18 Plots In City For 139.316 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Lahore Development Authority auctions 18 plots in city for 139.316 mln

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday auctioned its 18 residential and commercial plots in different LDA housing schemes in the city for rupees 139.316 million in a ceremony held here at LDA Community Center, Garden Town

The authority had auctioned a commercial plot number 629/4, block A for rupees 5.192 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 629/6, block A for rupees 5.274 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 762/2, block C for rupees 5.510 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 762/3, block C for rupees 5.970 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 633/5, block A for rupees 9.473 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 804/10, block B for rupees 9.932 million here at Jubli Town.

The LDA auctioned a commercial plot number 363 cornor, block M for rupees 10.635 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 363-A, block M, for rupees 9.392 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 363-B, block M for rupees 9.093 million here at Johar Town.

The Authority auctioned a commercial plot number 194, block N for rupees 7.920 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 194-B, block N, for rupees 7.95 million at Sabzazar.

The LDA auctioned a commercial plot number 1-corner, block 1, sector D-II for rupees 7.65 million, auctioned a commercial plot number 2, block 1, sector D-II for rupees 6.750 million here at Quad-e-Azam Town.

The LDA auctioned a residential plot number 730, block C, for rupees 4.8 million, auctioned a residential plot number 731, block C, for rupees 5.280 million, auctioned a residential plot number 112, block D, 10.817 million, auctioned a residential plot number 91, block D, for rupees 10.413 million, auctioned a residential plot number 461, block F, for rupees 7.350 million here at Jubli Town.

During the auction process, the auction committee members, including additional director general housing, director finance, director estate management, director land development and other concerned officer were present.

