Lahore Development Authority Avenue-I ballotting held

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Thursday said that a long standing demand of the LDA-I Avenue affectess had been materialised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Thursday said that a long standing demand of the LDA-I Avenue affectess had been materialised.

The minister, while addressing the balloting ceremony of LDA-I held at the LDA sports Complex, said a number of attempts were made to solve the most complicated matter of Avenue1 which were not proved fruitful.

The minister added that hundreds of people were worried due to this problem.

He said Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran solved this issue by taking personal interest and consultation committee, the DG LDA and officers concerned deserved congratulation.

All hurdles to give possession of 487 plots of LDA Avenue1's affectees in block A, B, D and G had been removed.

In order to ensure transparency, plots were allotted through a computerised balloting which was held with the cooperation of the Punjab Information technology board (PITB).

VC Chairman LDA SM Imran and DG LDA Summair Ahmed Syed while talking on this occasion said: "We have solved a long awaiting problem." They said that for the development of the city, it was necessary to uplift the living standard of citizens, planting the trees, provision of potable and footpaths should be developed for the passer-by.

MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar, members governing body LDA, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Engineer Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, Additional Director General Rana Tikka Khan, representatives of NAB, cooperative and media were also present.