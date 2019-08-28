Lahore Development Authority by-laws to be amended: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that amendments would be introduced in bylaws of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to help redress the problems of the builders/developers and general people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that amendments would be introduced in bylaws of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to help redress the problems of the builders/developers and general people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the proposed draft of amendments in bylaws of LDA regarding private housing schemes.

Chief Town Planner LDA Tariq Mehmood, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Zaidi, Company Secretary Associations of builders and developers Kamran Sheikh, Chief Executive Zamin Group Akbar Sheikh and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the complexity of laws created hurdles for the people and builders.

The purpose of the proposed amendments was to provide relief and save the people from different complexities.

The realistic amendments in LDA's bylaws would also encourage and promote the construction industry, he added.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed directed that recommendations and genuine demands of builders and developers should be considered as well.

The participants were also briefed about the proposed amendments in bylaws of housing schemes in detail.

The meeting deliberated upon the proposed amendments clause-wise and listened to the view points of LDA and representatives of builders and developers.