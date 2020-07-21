UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Cancel 9 Plots In Gujjarpura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:04 PM

Lahore Development Authority cancel 9 plots in Gujjarpura

The Directorate of Land Development-IV, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled nine plots worth millions of rupees in Gujjarpura area on the ground of 'bogus examinations'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :

According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the nine plots included--- five plots of one Kanal each, two plots of 10 marla area, and two plots of three marla each.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General, Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed Deputy Director Muhammad Mehmood Aslam to work as 'Director One Window Cell' on Additional charge.

More Stories From Pakistan

