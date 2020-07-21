Lahore Development Authority cancel 9 plots in Gujjarpura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Land Development-IV, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled nine plots worth millions of rupees in Gujjarpura area on the ground of 'bogus examinations'.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the nine plots included--- five plots of one Kanal each, two plots of 10 marla area, and two plots of three marla each.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General, Ahmed Aziz Tarar directed Deputy Director Muhammad Mehmood Aslam to work as 'Director One Window Cell' on Additional charge.