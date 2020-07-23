Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allotment in Johar Town

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I Director Sibtain Raza Qureshi has cancelled allotment of three plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town area on the grounds of 'bogus examination.

An LDA spokesperson said here on Thursday that two plots, number 257 and 259 of one-kanal each, were located in Block-L, and one plot of 7-marla, number 634, was situated in Block P in Johar Town.

The LDA squad also took possession of the plots.