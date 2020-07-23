UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Cancels 3 Plots Allotment In Johar Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:42 PM

Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allotment in Johar Town

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I Director Sibtain Raza Qureshi has cancelled allotment of three plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town area on the grounds of 'bogus examination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management-I Director Sibtain Raza Qureshi has cancelled allotment of three plots worth millions of rupees in Johar Town area on the grounds of 'bogus examination.

An LDA spokesperson said here on Thursday that two plots, number 257 and 259 of one-kanal each, were located in Block-L, and one plot of 7-marla, number 634, was situated in Block P in Johar Town.

The LDA squad also took possession of the plots.

Related Topics

Lahore Million P

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

33 seconds ago

Italian Senator Launches Italexit Party to Bring C ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.