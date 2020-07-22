Lahore Development Authority cancels 5 plots in Sabazazar

The Directorate of Land Development-IV, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled five plots worth millions of rupees in Sabazazar area on the ground of 'bogus examination'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Land Development-IV, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled five plots worth millions of rupees in Sabazazar area on the ground of 'bogus examination'.

LDA spokesperson said here on Wednesday, three plots of one Kanaleach are located in Block-G, two plots of 7-marla in Block J, at Sabazazar.