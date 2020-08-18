Lahore Development Authority cancels two plots in Sabzazar

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday cancelled two plots of worth millions of rupees in Sabzazar area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday cancelled two plots of worth millions of rupees in Sabzazar area.

According to LDA spokesperson, the authority canceled plot number 302 located in Block-P and plot number 450 in Block-M, Sabzazar, for acquiring on bogus exemption files.