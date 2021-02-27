Lahore Development Authority celebrates 'Surprise Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) celebrated 'Surprise Day' to commemorate the heroic performance of Pakistan Air Force for shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts, two years ago.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran cut the cake in a ceremony held at LDA office on Saturday.

Member of the governing body of LDA Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional Director General (HQ) Farqaleet Mir, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Imran said that February 27 was a memorable as well as a historic day.

This was the day when the hawks of the Pakistan Air Force prevailed over the enemy.