Lahore Development Authority Chief Town Planner Holds Open Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:17 PM

Lahore Development Authority chief town planner holds open court

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar held an open court here on Friday to listen to the public complaints about the 'One-Window Cell' working and performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar held an open court here on Friday to listen to the public complaints about the 'One-Window Cell' working and performance.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the chief town planner listened the problems of citizens and issued directions for their solution on-the-spot.

Director Commercialisation Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Khawaja Javed Aslam, Rana Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Asadullah Cheema and other officers were also present.

