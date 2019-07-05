Lahore Development Authority chief town planner holds open court

(@imziishan)

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar held an open court here on Friday to listen to the public complaints about the 'One-Window Cell' working and performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar held an open court here on Friday to listen to the public complaints about the 'One-Window Cell' working and performance.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the chief town planner listened the problems of citizens and issued directions for their solution on-the-spot.

Director Commercialisation Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Khawaja Javed Aslam, Rana Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Asadullah Cheema and other officers were also present.