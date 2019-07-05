Lahore Development Authority Chief Town Planner Holds Open Court
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:17 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar held an open court here on Friday to listen to the public complaints about the 'One-Window Cell' working and performance
According to an LDA spokesperson, the chief town planner listened the problems of citizens and issued directions for their solution on-the-spot.
Director Commercialisation Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Khawaja Javed Aslam, Rana Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Asadullah Cheema and other officers were also present.