Lahore Development Authority conducts anti-encroachment operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I staff on Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the market of block G-1, Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, illegally occupied parking spaces in front of shops were vacated by demolishing unlawfully structures and removing other hurdles that had been hampering pedestrians' movement besides obstructing smooth flow of traffic.

The local shopkeepers had illegally rented out these spaces and were chargingfor them on monthly basis.

The operation improved the traffic circulation in the area.