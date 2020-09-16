UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Continues Operation For Restoration Of Parks In Avenue-I Housing Scheme

Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Lahore Development Authority continues operation for restoration of parks in Avenue-I Housing Scheme

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Enforcement Directorate staff on Wednesday continued operation for the restoration parks in LDA Avenue-I Housing scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Enforcement Directorate staff on Wednesday continued operation for the restoration parks in LDA Avenue-I Housing scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished encroachments, cattle yards and other illegal structures in the parks located in B and M blocks of the scheme.

The LDA was also conducted operation in C-block of the schemeagainst encroachments.

