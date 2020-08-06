Lahore Development Authority demolish illegal structures in housing societies

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing squad on Thursday demolished structures in four unauthorized housing societies at GT road and Wahgah Border area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing squad on Thursday demolished structures in four unauthorized housing societies at GT road and Wahgah Border area.

According to LDA spokesperson, during operation, the Authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Alhadi Garden, Green Land sub-division, AL-Makkah Land sub-division and Nigehban Homes.