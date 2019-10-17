Lahore Development Authority Demolished Seven Buildings In City
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:54 PM
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished seven illegal buildings in the city
According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished under construction building at Bhoptian chowk and two shops near LDA city gate besides shops in E-block, Gulshan Ravi.
The spokesman said the LDA squad also demolished illegal constructions on plot no 336 and 178 of N-block, Samanabad.