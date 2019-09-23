Lahore Development Authority demolishes 10 illegal structures in private societies

On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, the squad of Town Planning Wing here on Monday demolished 10 illegal constructed buildings in private housing schemes including Lahore Avenue, Board of Revenue society and Wapda Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, the squad of Town Planning Wing here on Monday demolished 10 illegal constructed buildings in private housing schemes including Lahore Avenue, board of Revenue society and Wapda Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, LDA squad demolished construction of plot no 12,13 and 55 of Lahore Avenue completely, whereas, plot no 11 and 14 partly due to violate the approved plan.

The spokesman also informed that LDA squad demolished the construction on plot no 41 and 43 of Board of Revenue society, where these plots were used for commercial purpose illegally and the construction on plot no 111 D2 in Wapda Town were demolished partly where as construction on 113 D2 were demolished completely.