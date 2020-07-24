UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes 13 Illegal Buildings

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Friday demolished 13 illegal buildings here at Kacha Jail road, Peco road and Quaid e Azam Town

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA squad demolished six illegal shops constructed on plot number 463, block 6, C-II, demolished commercial plaza on plot no 437 & 439, block 2, C-II and commercial plaza on plot no 258, block 5, D-II at Quaid e Azam Town.

The LDA also demolished pillars and illegal shop near Peco road and demolished illegal commercialhall and basement at Kacha Jail road.

