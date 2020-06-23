UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes 14 Structures, Seals Four Building In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Tuesday demolished 14 structures and sealed four buildings in Sabazazar, Multan Road, and Samanabad areas.

According to a spokesperson, the LDA demolished commercial steel structure at plot no 1402, Block P, Sabazazar, a shutter at plot no 16 and 17, Block H, Sabazazar, and sealed the plots, demolished construction on plot no 41, Block K and sealed the plot, demolished shutter near Chowk Yateem Khana, Multan Road, and sealed the building, partially demolished and sealed the building near Samanabad Dusra Goll Chakar and demolished nine illegally constructed shops at plot no 645, Block P, Sabazazar.

