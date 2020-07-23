UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes 18 Illegal Buildings In Private Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 18 illegal buildings in private housing schemes

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Thursday demolished 18 illegal buildings in two private housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Thursday demolished 18 illegal buildings in two private housing schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished 18 illegal buildings which were constructed against by-lawsin Naz Town and Engineering University Employees Co-operativeHousing Society.

Related Topics

Lahore Housing

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Ready to Vaccinate Population Against COVID ..

50 seconds ago

WHO Warns About Lax Attitudes Toward Protection Me ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.