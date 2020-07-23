Lahore Development Authority demolishes 18 illegal buildings in private housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Thursday demolished 18 illegal buildings in two private housing schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished 18 illegal buildings which were constructed against by-lawsin Naz Town and Engineering University Employees Co-operativeHousing Society.