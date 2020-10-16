Lahore Development Authority demolishes 3, seals 15 buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV Squad on Friday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal building on plot no 12 block D-1, demolished a restaurant on plot no 37 and 38 block A-3 and demolished containers used for restaurant on plot no 37 block B.

The Authority also sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town on account of non payment of commercialization fee.