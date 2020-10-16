UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes 3, Seals 15 Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 3, seals 15 buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV Squad on Friday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV Squad on Friday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal building on plot no 12 block D-1, demolished a restaurant on plot no 37 and 38 block A-3 and demolished containers used for restaurant on plot no 37 block B.

The Authority also sealed 15 buildings in Johar Town on account of non payment of commercialization fee.

Related Topics

Lahore

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

57 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast

2 minutes ago

EU condemns Turkey 'provocations' in eastern Med

2 minutes ago

Coe happy with pacemaking light technology

2 minutes ago

Mexico ex-defense chief held in US on drug allegat ..

2 minutes ago

Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.