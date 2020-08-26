UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes 4 Illegal Structures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal structures

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Tuesday carried out operation against illegal buildings constructed at Jallo Mor to The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Tuesday carried out operation against illegal buildings constructed at Jallo Mor to The Mall.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished three illegal constructed buildings which were constructed without the approval of map at canal road.

The LDA did not allow for construction of the commercial building on canal road.

During the operation, police official and other enforcement squads were present.

The LDA Estate Management Directorate-II squad also demolished pillars constructed on a plotnumber 79, Block-T at Gulberg-III.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

6 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

6 minutes ago

Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, ..

6 minutes ago

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

9 minutes ago

Russia Calls on Mideast Quartet to Assist Israeli- ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.