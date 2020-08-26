Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Tuesday carried out operation against illegal buildings constructed at Jallo Mor to The Mall.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished three illegal constructed buildings which were constructed without the approval of map at canal road.

The LDA did not allow for construction of the commercial building on canal road.

During the operation, police official and other enforcement squads were present.

The LDA Estate Management Directorate-II squad also demolished pillars constructed on a plotnumber 79, Block-T at Gulberg-III.