UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes 7 Illegal Structures In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:21 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 7 illegal structures in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished seven structures and two others were sealed during an operation against illegal constructions in Quaid-e-Azam Town and New Garden Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished seven structures and two others were sealed during an operation against illegal constructions in Quaid-e-Azam Town and New Garden Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the operation was conducted by the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone III along with enforcement staff and police.

The staff demolished illegal commercial constructions on plot No.

18 B-1, 300 C-1, 463 C and 604 D-2 Township. The building at plot No. 12 B-1 Township was sealed for construction in the parking lot. Illegal shutters were removed from plot no. 452B-1 Township. Illegal bathrooms built on a vacant lot in plot no. 522 C-3 Township were also demolished.

An illegal commercial building constructed on plot No. 74 Tipu Block in Garden Town was demolished and its boundary was sealed. Illegal building at plot No. 116 Babar Block in Garden Town was also sealed.

Related Topics

Lahore Police From

Recent Stories

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

1 minute ago

Players protest against 'self-interest' in Cricket ..

1 minute ago

Russia Does Not Share US Optimism on Imminent Arms ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates first Chinese pub ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Promises More Aid to US Airlines Hit by Pand ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.