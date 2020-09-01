Lahore Development Authority demolishes 7 illegal structures in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday demolished seven structures and two others were sealed during an operation against illegal constructions in Quaid-e-Azam Town and New Garden Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the operation was conducted by the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone III along with enforcement staff and police.

The staff demolished illegal commercial constructions on plot No.

18 B-1, 300 C-1, 463 C and 604 D-2 Township. The building at plot No. 12 B-1 Township was sealed for construction in the parking lot. Illegal shutters were removed from plot no. 452B-1 Township. Illegal bathrooms built on a vacant lot in plot no. 522 C-3 Township were also demolished.

An illegal commercial building constructed on plot No. 74 Tipu Block in Garden Town was demolished and its boundary was sealed. Illegal building at plot No. 116 Babar Block in Garden Town was also sealed.