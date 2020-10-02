Lahore Development Authority demolishes 9 structures in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV staff Friday demolished nine illegally constructed buildings in Johar Town Phase I and II

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal structure on plot no 12 Block D-I, a structure along workshop in Revenue Society, one structure on plot no 869 Block R-I, an illegal restaurant in Revenue Society, another illegal restaurant on plot no 10 Block F-I, another on plot no 34-A block F-I, an illegal structure on plot no 439, Block E and demolished two illegally constructed shops at PIA Link Road.