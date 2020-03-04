UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Eight Illegal Constructions

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished eight illegal constructions on Multan road, Sabzazar, Samanabad, and Gulshan Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished eight illegal constructions on Multan road, Sabzazar, Samanabad, and Gulshan Ravi.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the LDA had demolished three illegal constructed shops on Multan Chungi, a Marki on Multan road, Pillars near triple A Pharmacy, illegalconstruction on plot number 764 N in Samanabad, shutter on plot number 7 N Samanabadand shops constructed on plot number 173 A at Gulshan Ravi.

