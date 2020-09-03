Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal infrastructures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes squad on Thursday demolished infrastructure of five illegal private housing schemes at Ahluwala Road off Ferozepur Road

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under-construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, green-belts, offices and other infrastructure of Madina Avenue, Shezad Villas Land Sub Division, Raaj Garden, Atya Garden and Elite Town.