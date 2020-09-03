UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Infrastructures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal infrastructures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes squad on Thursday demolished infrastructure of five illegal private housing schemes at Ahluwala Road off Ferozepur Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes squad on Thursday demolished infrastructure of five illegal private housing schemes at Ahluwala Road off Ferozepur Road.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished under-construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, green-belts, offices and other infrastructure of Madina Avenue, Shezad Villas Land Sub Division, Raaj Garden, Atya Garden and Elite Town.

