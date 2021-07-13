UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structures

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

Town Planning Wing of the Lahore Development Authority, during its ongoing drive against illegal construction and encroachments, demolished several structures and buildings in various housing schemes here on Tuesday

Special squads of TP Wing-V with the help of enforcement wing and police launched the operation.

The squads used heavy machinery to demolish a number of illegally constructed shops along Raisins Road near Thokar Niaz Beg.

Later, an operation clean-up was conducted in Mohlanwal Housing Scheme where several structures and a building were razed.

Following the direction of authorities in Punjab Government, the LDA launched crack down in private and government housing schemes against encroachments and illegally constructed buildings.

During the crackdown, a large number of illegal structures were demolished and state land worth tens ofmillions rupees was retrieved.

