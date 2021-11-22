UrduPoint.com

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structures

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:43 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII squad Monday demolished various illegal structures at Ferozpur Road

According to a spokesperson for LDA here, the Authority demolished an illegal commercial building at LDA City Road link to Ferozpur Road, residential structure and under-constructed pillars in an illegal housing scheme 'Green Cap'.

According to a spokesperson for LDA here, the Authority demolished an illegal commercial building at LDA City Road link to Ferozpur Road, residential structure and under-constructed pillars in an illegal housing scheme 'Green Cap'.

The LDA also demolished illegal pillars at Defence Road, demolished pillars at Ferozpur Road.

Police officials and the LDA squad were present during the operation.

