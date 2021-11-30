Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal buildings

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad on Tuesday demolished 17 illegal buildings here at Johar Town, Defence road, Pine Aevenue, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and UMT road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad on Tuesday demolished 17 illegal buildings here at Johar Town, Defence road, Pine Aevenue, Khayaban-e-Jinnah and UMT road.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal basement, sealed illegal residential structure behind Masjid Taqwa at UMT road, demolished various illegal shops on plot number 50 AI at PIA society, demolished illegal structure on plot number 242,243 and 244 block C at PIA society.

The LDA sealed illegal two estate offices at Pine Aevenue scheme, demolished illegal pillars at Defence road, demolished illegal restaurant at Johar Town, demolished illegal walls and removed fruit market and meat shop at Qadir Tobaash chowk.

The LDA sealed a building on plot number 11 block M at WAPDA town, sealed property office on plot number 477 A at Airline society, sealed shops on plot number 46C at PCIR society, demolished under constructed building on plot number 22 block R2 and 881,882 block R1 at Johar Town.

The Authority also sealed a residential building being utilize for commercial purpose near University of Central Punjab and an illegal caf at Johar Town.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of LDA Chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo.

On the occasion, the Chief Town Planner said the LDA would continue its operation againstillegal construction.