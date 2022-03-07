Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII squad Monday demolished and sealed various illegal buildings in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII squad Monday demolished and sealed various illegal buildings in the city.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished illegal structures at Venus Housing Society and sealed plot number 190-A, 125-A, 196-A, 28-A, 302-A, 152-A and 16-A there.

The LDA also demolished illegal commercial structure at Kacha Jail road, demolished illegal sub-divisions on plot number 16-B at Shadab Colony.

LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that the Authority would continue an operation against illegal constructions.