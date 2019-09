The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished an illegal commercial building at Qanchi, Ferozpur Road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished an illegal commercial building at Qanchi, Ferozpur Road here.

The LDA also demolished the construction on plots 44 and 45 in block H-2, Johar Town, which was retrieved by land grabbers and handed over to its original owner, said LDA spokesman.