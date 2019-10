The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished illegal infrastructure on PIA Road and in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished illegal infrastructure on PIA Road and in Johar Town.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished a furniture's showroom on PIA Road and boundary walls besides pillars at College Teachers Colony in Johar Town.