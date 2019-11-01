UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structures

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:42 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcment staff Friday demolished one constructed structure and sealed another at Ferozpur Road, during its operation against unlawful constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcment staff Friday demolished one constructed structure and sealed another at Ferozpur Road, during its operation against unlawful constructions.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished construction on plot no 240 at Venus Housing Scheme and sealed an illegal alteration work on plot no 238 at Shadab Colony.

Moreover, the LDA departmental promotion committee promoted six data entry oprators as computer operator from grade 12 to grade 14.

